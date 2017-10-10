PUC to host hearing on natural gas rate-hike request

PORTLAND — The Maine Public Utilities Commission will hold a 6 p.m. hearing Thursday, Oct. 12, on a requested rate increase by natural gas provider Northern Utilities.

The hearing will be held at the University of Southern Maine’s Abromson Center, 88 Bedford St.

Northern Utilities has requested a 7.1 percent rate increase for the coming year, which would add $6 million to the company’s distribution revenues, according to an Oct. 6 PUC press release.

Information on the rate increase can be found at http://bit.ly/2xvb4ic by entering the docket number 2017-00065 into the PUC case lookup field.