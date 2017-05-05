Public's help sought in disappearance of Portland man

PORTLAND — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Benvindo Nzau, 39.

Police Lt. Robert Martin said Nzau, a resident of Washington Avenue, has been “suffering from progressively deteriorating behavioral health issues for several months.”

Nzau was last seen by his roommate around 10 p.m. April 20, when he left without saying where he was going.

On April 7, Nzau walked to the Androscoggin County town of Wales, where he told emergency responders he was headed to Canada. Police Chief Michael Sauschuck said Nzau may have a family member in Texas, but authorities are worried he may have set off for Canada again.

Police said Nzau may be carrying an Angolan passport, and speaks limited English, in addition to Portuguese, French and Lingala, police said. He is a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes. Nzau was last seen wearing a black jacket, green soccer T-shirt, blue jeans and a black winter hat.

Anyone with information about Nzau is asked to call police at 874-8575. Anonymous tips can be made at www.portland-police.com by clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by texting 274637 and using the keyword “GOTCHA”.

