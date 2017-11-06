Public meeting to consider future of Portland's Bramhall Square

PORTLAND — The public is invited to the first meeting on the Bramhall Square Design Competition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Peloton Labs, 795 Congress St.

Bramhall Square is at the intersections of Congress Street and Cumberland and Deering avenues. The intent of the competition is to “create an identifiable public space that is well connected to the Congress Street Corridor and Maine Medical Center Complex,” according to a Nov. 6 press release.

The meeting and competition are hosted by the Portland Society of Architecture, Opus Consulting, Boston Society of Landscape Architects, Parkside Neighborhood Association and Peloton Labs.