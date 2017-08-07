Proponents file petitions for Portland rent, zoning controls

PORTLAND — Two referendum questions affecting development and housing could be headed to the Nov. 7 city ballot.

On Monday morning, Fair Rent Portland submitted more than 2,500 signatures in support of a rent stabilization ordinance.

As Fair Rent Portland members spoke with the press, Stroudwater residents Mary Davis and Angela Wheaton submitted about 2,000 signatures supporting an ordinance amendment that would empower city residents to block zoning changes in their neighborhoods.

If City Clerk Katherine Jones validates 1,500 signatures from registered city voters on the petitions, the referendum questions would have a first reading at the Aug. 21 City Council meeting.

Councilors could then hold public hearings Sept. 6 and vote to enact the ordinances, or put them on the November ballot. If placed on the ballot, the questions would join a $64 million bond question for repair and renovation of four elementary schools.

Jack O’Brien of Fair Rent Portland, and Davis, an attorney who helped write the zoning ordinances, said their efforts are responses to government inaction.

“These are common-sense solutions people can really get behind,” O’Brien said outside City Hall.

The rent stabilization ordinance would cap annual rent increases in occupied apartments in buildings with five or more units to the combination of annual increases in city property taxes and the local measure of the Consumer Price Index compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Rental units constructed after Jan. 1 are exempt from the ordinance, which also establishes a city board to compile data, set increases and hear disputes between landlords and tenants. The ordinance also has a sunset clause of seven years and would have to be renewed by the council or another referendum.

A Portland native, O’Brien said he was distressed by the rental market when he moved back to the city.

“What was frightening was the city was fundamentally changing,” he said. “It is easy for a small number of people with wealth to come in and alter the real estate market.”

Citing rent increases of 40 percent in the last five years, O’Brien said the rent stabilization ordinance protects renters while allowing landlords to continue to make profits. The ordinance caps rent increases at 10 percent annually, but allows larger increases for landlords who renovate buildings.

It also allows landlords to “bank” increases not made in a year, and to set rents as they wish when new tenants move in. Newer construction would be exempt because it would not affect the overall affordability of rental housing, O’Brien said.

The “Give Neighborhoods A Voice” referendum would amend Chapter 14 of the city code by allowing 25 percent of registered voters living within 500 feet of a proposed zone change to block new zoning by filing written objections.

The objections would have to be submitted before a City Council vote on the proposed zoning change.

If 51 percent of registered voters living within 1,000 feet of the proposed zoning change sign a petition in support of the change within 45 days of the objections, the proposed new zoning could be considered for a council vote.

The ordinance change covers the entire city, but has its roots on Westbrook Street, where developers want to add more than 100 new housing units on 55 acres of land.

City councilors narrowly approved the zoning changes at Camelot Farm and an adjacent property on July 24, but the proposed ordinance changes are retroactive to May 15.

Davis has already filed enough objections to block the new zoning if the referendum passes.

Left, Fair Rent Portland members Jack O’Brien, Nick Pellenz and Julia Tate submit 2,500 signatures in support of a rent stabilization ordinance Aug. 7 in City Hall. Right, Melissa Caiazzo of the City Clerk’s Office looks over 2,000 signatures submitted minutes later by Mary Davis, center, and Angela Wheaton in support of zoning reforms. Both questions could be on the Nov. 7 ballot.