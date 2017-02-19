Probes follow death of Portland man in police shooting on St. John St.

PORTLAND — Police identified the man fatally shot by a officer Saturday at Union Station Plaza as 22-year-old city resident Chance David Baker.

Baker was shot outside the Subway restaurant in the shopping center at 274 St. John St. at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 18, Assistant Police Chief Vern Malloch said in a press release. Baker died after being taken to Maine Medical Center.

Malloch said police responded to a call about an armed man in the parking lot who was allegedly “screaming and pointing a gun at cars.” Police heard conflicting accounts from witnesses about whether Baker was carrying a rifle, shotgun or pellet gun.

After Baker was shot, police determined he was carrying a “rifle-style pellet gun with a wooden stock and scope,” Malloch said.

The officer who shot Baker was not immediately identified, and has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the department.

“The use of deadly force by police is a serious event with potentially tragic consequences,” Malloch said. “The department utilizes multiple levels of review, by several different entities, to ensure we continue to provide the highest level of service and maintain the trust of our citizens. We are saddened by the loss of life and send our condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Baker.”

Malloch said administrative leave is standard procedure after a police-involved shooting. He said the department also notified the state attorney general’s office.

Under state law, the attorney general independently investigates all officer-involved shootings.

Malloch said the department will also establish a separate review team after the AG’s investigation is completed. The team will consist of department command staff and officers, the department’s legal adviser, a member of the Maine State Police, a police chief from another department and a community member.

The review team will make recommendations on any needed changes in training, equipment, policies or procedures, Malloch said.

David Harry can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 110 or dharry@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidHarry8.