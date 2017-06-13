Principal of Deering High School in Portland announces retirement

PORTLAND — Long-time Deering High School Principal Ira Waltz is retiring at the end of the school year, the Portland Public Schools announced Tuesday.

“I am sad to see Ira go, but I respect his decision,” Superintendent of Schools Xavier Botana said in a press release. “As with everything that Ira has done, his decision to retire has been deliberate, respectful, inclusive and thoughtful.”

The School Department is launching a search to find his replacement with the hope of continuing “the success Deering has experienced under Waltz’s leadership,” the press release said. Assistant Superintendent Jeanne Crocker will lead the search.

Waltz has been Deering’s principal since 2010 and, during the summer of 2012, he also served as acting superintendent.

Deering is one of New England’s most diverse high schools and, “under Waltz’s leadership, that diversity has become central to the school’s identity,” the press release said.