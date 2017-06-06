Postseason excitement in abundance in the Mid-Coast

Mt. Ararat’s Dalton Streeter goes all out en route to a fourth-place finish in the Class A boys’ long jump. The Eagles came in 17th as a team.

Morse’s Sydney McCarren competes in the Class B girls’ mile. McCarren was 12th in that event.

The outdoor track state meets are in the rearview mirror, tennis states are Saturday and the baseball, softball and lacrosse playoffs are underway.

That all adds up to a lot of fun for the high school sports fan.

Here’s an overview:

Track

Brunswick’s boys’ team had the best local showing at states, tallying 29 points and placing 10th at the Class A meet in Waterboro. Mt. Ararat came in 17th with 15.5 (Scarborough ran away with the title, scoring 103 points).

The Dragons got points from Samuel Cenescar (third in the high jump, 6 feet), Seth White (third in the 100, 11.42 seconds), Zachary Boyle (fourth in the javelin, 151-3), Hunter Parker (fourth in the 300 hurdles, 41.74), Jaznel Burns (fifth in the 100, 11.49) and their third-place 4×100 relay team (Jack Harvey, Burns, Parker and White, 44.58).

The Eagles’ points came from Dalton Streeter (fourth in the long jump, 20-8.75, and sixth in the triple jump, 40-11), Cameron Meier (fifth in the mile, 9:49.58), Hunter Beebe (tied for sixth in the long jump, 5-10) and their fourth-place 4×800 (Meier, Eagan Eldredge, Devin Hoskins and Jonas Loden Kemper, 8:25.48) and seventh-place 4×100 (Cole Guerin, Jason Halliday, Streeter and Travis Nadeau, 45.02) relay teams.

In the girls’ meet, won by Cheverus with 74 points, Mt. Ararat (12 points) came in 19th and Brunswick (3) finished 24th.

The Eagles’ points came from Wyley Fitzpatrick (third in the 400, 1:00.99), Katherine Leckbee (fourth in the two-mile, 11:28.26) and their sixth-place 4×800 relay team (Sara York, Josie Miller, Katie Lynch and Leckbee, 10:27.55).

The Dragons’ points came from Isabella Pols, who was fifth in the mile (5:27.53).

Morse took part in the Class B meet in Yarmouth. Neither the Shipbuilders boys or girls scored. Winslow won the boys’ competition. Greely was the girls’ champion.

The final act of the high school outdoor track season will come Saturday with the New England championships in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Local qualifiers included Brunswick’s Cenescar (boys’ high jump), White (boys’ 100) and the Dragons’ 4×100 boys’ relay team and Mt. Ararat’s Beebe (boys’ high jump), Fitzpatrick (girls’ 400) and its 4×800 boys’ relay team.

Tennis

Brunswick’s girls’ tennis team will play for the Class A state championship Saturday at Colby College in Waterville.

The Dragons, who went 10-2 in the regular season and finished third in Class A North, eliminated No. 6 Messalonskee (5-0) in the quarterfinals, second-ranked Hampden Academy (4-1) in the semifinals, then rallied to edge top-ranked Lewiston, 3-2, in Tuesday’s regional final. Brunswick will meet either nine-time defending champion Falmouth (14-0) or Thornton Academy (14-0) on the big stage.

Brunswick’s boys, seeded first in Class A North after a 12-0 campaign, earned a bye into the semifinals where they ousted No. 4 Mt. Blue, 4-1. In Tuesday’s regional final, the Dragons lost to No. 2 Lewiston, 3-2, to finish 13-1.

Mt. Ararat’s boys, the No. 5 seed in Class A North, lost 4-1, to fourth-ranked Mt. Blue in the quarterfinals to finish 6-7.

Mt. Ararat’s girls went 1-11 and didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

In Class B South, Morse’s boys earned the top seed in Class B South and after beating No. 8 Mountain Valley, 5-0, in the quarterfinals, lost, 3-2, to No. 4 Yarmouth in the semifinals to wind up 12-2.

The Morse girls were ranked eighth in Class B South and after a 5-0 win over No. 9 York in the preliminary round, lost, 5-0, to top-ranked Greely in the quarterfinals to finish 5-9.

Baseball

Mt. Ararat’s baseball team earned the No. 7 seed in Class A North after capping an 8-8 regular season with a 12-1 win at Brunswick and a 4-1 home loss to Oxford Hills. The Eagles hosted No. 10 Messalonskee (6-10) in a preliminary round contest Tuesday. A victory would have sent Mt. Ararat to second-ranked Brewer (13-3) for Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Brunswick finished 0-16 and missed the postseason after falling at home to Mt. Ararat (12-1) and Camden Hills (13-2).

In Class B South, Morse finished 11-5 and eighth after a 3-1 home win over Leavitt and a 9-2 loss at Erskine Academy. The Shipbuilders were scheduled to host No. 9 Yarmouth (11-5) in the preliminary round Tuesday. A win there would have sent Morse to top ranked Madison/Carrabec (13-3) for Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The semifinals are Saturday, with the regional finals Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and the state games Saturday, June 17.

Softball

Morse’s softball team earned the No. 7 seed in Class B South with a 12-4 record following season-ending wins over visiting Leavitt (3-1) and host Erskine Academy (2-1). The Shipbuilders hosted No. 10 Maranacook (10-6) in the preliminary round Tuesday. A win would have sent them to No. 2 Oak Hill (13-3) for Thursday’s quarterfinals.

In Class A North, Mt. Ararat finished 10-6 and eighth after a 2-0 win at Brunswick and a 7-4 home loss to Oxford Hills. The Eagles hosted No. 9 Cony (8-8) in the preliminary round Tuesday. A win would have sent them to top-ranked Skowhegan (14-2) for the quarterfinals Thursday.

Brunswick finished 0-16 and out of the postseason hunt after losses to visiting Mt. Ararat (2-0) and host Camden Hills (1-0).

The semifinals are Saturday, with the regional finals Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and the state games Saturday, June 17.

Boys’ lacrosse

Defending Class A North boys’ lacrosse champion Brunswick is the top seed again after going 12-0, capped by wins at Maranacook (19-4) and at home over Messalonskee (22-10). The Dragons welcomed No. 8 Windham (5-7) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. A win would have allowed Brunswick to host either No. 4 Cheverus (9-3) or fifth-ranked Deering (8-4) in Saturday’s semifinals.

Mt. Ararat finished 6-6 and seventh in the region after a 10-4 loss at Lewiston last week. The Eagles returned to second-ranked Lewiston (8-4) for the quarterfinals Wednesday. If Mt. Ararat sprung an upset, it would go to either No. 3 Messalonskee (7-5) or sixth-ranked Edward Little (7-4) for Saturday’s semifinal round.

In Class B North, Morse finished ninth after closing with a 15-6 home win over Oak Hill and a 12-10 setback at Freeport. The Shipbuilders were then eliminated, 14-11, by eighth-ranked Winslow in Monday’s preliminary round to finish 4-9.

The boys’ lacrosse regional finals are Wednesday of next week. The state games are Saturday, June 17.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Morse finished second to Yarmouth at 10-2 and hosted No. 7 Freeport (4-8) in the quarterfinals. If the Shipbuilders advanced to Saturday’s semifinals, they would host either No. 3 Oceanside (10-6) or No. 6 Cony (6-6).

In Class A North, Brunswick earned the No. 7 seed at 5-7 following a 10-9 loss at Edward Little and an 11-2 home win over Oxford Hills. The Dragons went to No. 2 Windham (10-2) for the quarterfinals Wednesday. If they sprung an upset, they’d visit either third-ranked Lewiston (8-4) or No. 6 Edward Little (6-6) in Saturday’s semifinals.

Mt. Ararat finished 2-10 and 11th in Class A North, but only eight teams qualified for the playoffs. The Eagles closed with a 14-5 loss at Lewiston.

The girls’ lacrosse regional finals are Wednesday of next week. The state games are Saturday, June 17.