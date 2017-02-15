Postseason drama ramping up-Southern edition

Cape Elizabeth’s Jaya McClure races to a fifth-place finish in the girls’ junior 55 at last weekend’s Western Maine Conference championship meet. The Capers placed seventh as a team.

Scarborough’s boys’ Alpine ski team celebrates winning the SMAA title last week.

Scarborough’s girls’ ski team also won the SMAA Alpine crown.

The start of the basketball tournament (see story) will garner a big share of headlines in the days to come, but the other winter sports also are producing an abundance of excitement.

Here’s an overview:

Swimming

Cape Elizabeth’s swim teams swept the North Division Southwesterns championship last weekend.

The Capers boys held off Cheverus, 278-254. Scarborough (216) came in third and South Portland (161) was fourth.

Cape Elizabeth got wins from Kyle Long in the 50 freestyle (23.04 seconds) and 100 free (51.10), Oliver Kraft in the 100 butterfly (56.16) and 100 backstroke (56.30) and its 400 freestyle relay team (Long, Matt Yim, Sam Loring and Rohan Freedman, 3 minutes, 27.34 seconds).

The Red Storm were led by Ryan O’Leary (third in the 200 individual medley, 2:10.26, and fourth in the 100 breaststroke, 1:07.25) and Sam Greenberg (third in the 50 free, 24.14, and fourth in the 100 free, 53.82). Scarborough’s 200 free relay team (Anton Jasa, Kemal Durdag, Joey Christian and Greenberg) was runner-up to Cheverus (1:37.97) and its 400 free relay team (TJ Hinkle, Christian, Sam Curtis and O’Leary) was third (3:38.54).

The Red Riots produced runner-up diver Jesse Pearlman (275.0 points). Mitchell Amadei was second in the 100 fly (56.33) and runner-up in the backstroke (56.97). Sam Goodine-Doane came in third in the 100 free (52.13) and third in the 200 free (1:56.89). Liam Hayes finished third in the backstroke (1:00.42). South Portland’s 200 medley relay team (Amadei, Goodine-Doane, Hayes and Brayden Gilbert) was second to Cheverus in 1:48.03.

In the girls’ meet, won easily by Cape Elizabeth (390.5 points), South Portland (135) came in fourth and Scarborough (67) was ninth.

The Capers got wins from Emily Ecker in the 200 free (1:52.14) and 500 free (4:58.95), Caroline Mahoney in the 50 free (24.73) and the backstroke (57.64), Olivia Tighe in the 100 free (51.67) and all three relays. The medley relay featured Mahoney, Rose Baillie, Tighe and Alicia Lawrence and had a time of 1:51.03. In the 200 free relay, Josephine Auzou, Corinne Wight, Maria Smith and Hope Campbell had a time of 1:46.41. In the 400 free relay, Ecker, Caroline Coburn, Casey Concannon and Jade Lindeneu won in 3:52.29.

The Red Riots were led by Sophie Chase, who won the fly in 1:00.18 and came in second in the breaststroke (1:10.02). South Portland’s 400 free relay team (Grace Goodwin, Margie Jones, Abbie Brier and Chase) was runner-up to Cape Elizabeth in 4:05.59.

The Red Storm were paced by Jane Greenberg, who was fifth in the fly in 1:05.77.

Looking ahead to states, the Cape Elizabeth boys will compete in the Class B meet Saturday at Orono. The Capers girls take part in the Class B girls’ meet Monday in Orono. Scarborough and South Portland compete in the Class A boys’ meet Monday in Brunswick. The Class A girls’ meet is Tuesday in Brunswick.

Wrestling

The Class A South wrestling regional meet was held Saturday. Scarborough had 72 points and placed sixth (Marshwood was first with 246.5). Lincoln Andrews won the heavyweight title, beating Cheverus’ Zeb Leavitt, 5-1, in the final. Jeremy Sendrowski got to the final at 145 points, but lost, 12-2, in a major decision, to Noble’s Austin Shorey.

Scarborough next competes in the Class A state meet Saturday in Camden.

Track

Cape Elizabeth’s boys and girls competed in the Western Maine Conference meet last weekend at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

The boys had 44 points and placed fourth (Falmouth was first with 175). Matthew Concannon won the senior 55 in 6.91 seconds.

The Capers girls (36 points) came in seventh (Greely won with 117). Darcy Cochran won the junior 200 in 27.50 seconds and the junior 55 hurdles in 8.81 seconds.

Cape Elizabeth takes part in the Class B state meet Saturday at Bates College in Lewiston.

Scarborough will seek to sweep the Class A state meet Monday at USM. South Portland will take part as well.

Skiing

The SMAA Alpine championship meet was held last week and Scarborough’s boys and girls came in first. Emily Johnson was second in the girls’ slalom with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 55.15 seconds and fifth in the GS (1:09.23). The boys were paced by Teddy Forsley (third in the slalom, 1:45.65, fourth in the GS, 1:06.50).

In the Western Maine Conference Nordic championship meet last week, Cape Elizabeth’s boys were seventh and the girls’ team didn’t score. Will Corsello was 10th in the boys’ classic (16 minutes, 18.4 seconds) and 16th in the freestyle (15:46.5). Helen Vaughn had the 42nd-best time in the girls’ freestyle (25:09.9) and the 46th-best time in the classic (28:26.0).

The skiing state meets will be held next week.

Hockey

Scarborough’s girls’ hockey team was prepping for the South Region Final at press time. The Red Storm, ranked second in the region after a 13-4-1 regular season, ousted third-ranked Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland, 5-1, in the semifinals behind Lucy Bogdanovich’s hat trick. Scarborough was set to take on top-ranked Falmouth (15-4) in the regional final Wednesday, but poor weather pushed that game to Thursday. The teams split in the regular season, with the Yachtsmen winning at home (3-0) and the Red Storm returning the favor on their home ice (3-2). If Scarborough advanced to the state game, Saturday night in Lewiston, it would either face defending champion St. Dom’s (19-0) or Greely (17-2).

The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP co-op team, won its first playoff game last week, downing No. 6 Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Windham, 4-1, in the quarterfinals, then was ousted by No. 2 Scarborough in the semifinals to finish the year 10-10. In the win, Sophia Venditti had two goals and Hannah Bosworth and Kate Ginder each scored once. Eliza Connolly had the goal in the loss.

On the boys’ side, defending Class A South champion Scarborough fell to 8-7-1 and third in the Heal Points standings after a 3-2 loss at Cheverus Saturday. The Red Storm host Portland/Deering Friday and close the regular season Wednesday at home versus South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team was 5-8-1 and seventh in Class A South following a 7-3 win at Marshwood last week. Saturday’s home game versus Windham was postponed due to bad weather. Massabesic paid a visit Thursday, Marshwood comes to town Saturday and the regular season closes at Scarborough Wednesday of next week.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 9-5 and fifth after a 3-2 win at Maranacook and a 7-2 loss at Bangor. Alex Glidden and Phil Tarling had the goals against the Rams. The Capers hosted Gardiner in a playoff rematch Thursday, welcome Kennebunk in their home finale Saturday, then go to defending regional champion Yarmouth Tuesday and York Thursday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth had two players honored as Class B South Players of the Month, awards given out by the league’s coaches. Ben Ekedahl was named Defensive Player of the Month after scoring three goals and adding a pair of assists in addition to anchoring the Capers’ defense. Peter Haber was named Goaltender of the Month after going 6-2 in the month with a 1.75 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.