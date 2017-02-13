Postseason drama ramping up-Portland edition

Portland/Deering’s Jake Luce fires the puck during Saturday’s 7-2 loss to Falmouth.

(Ed. Note: For the complete Portland/Deering-Falmouth boys’ hockey game story, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The start of the basketball tournament (see story) will garner a big share of headlines in the days to come, but the other winter sports also are producing an abundance of excitement.

Here’s an overview:

Swimming

Cheverus’ boys swim team finished a close second to Cape Elizabeth (278-254) at last weekend’s North Division Southwesterns swim meet in Cape Elizabeth. Deering (76 points) placed eighth.

The Stags got wins from Shane Moore in the 200 individual medley (1 minute, 56.31 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (58.68 seconds) and their 200 medley (Ben Tompkins, Moore, Raymond Le and Phineas Underwood, 1:43.66) and 200 freestyle (Underwood, Quintin Hastings, Gustav Anderson and Jeremy Baker, 1:34.45) relay teams. The Rams were led by Jasper Sommer, who finished fourth in the 50 free (24.19) and sixth in the 100 free (53.98).

In the girls’ meet, won easily by Cape Elizabeth (390.5 points), Cheverus (174) placed third, Deering (98) was seventh and Maine Girls’ Academy (77) finished eighth.

The Stags were paced by diving champion Nina Greenwood (374.45 points). Runners-up included Abby Longstaff in the backstroke (59.91) and their medley relay team (Longstaff, Caroline Arpin, Lauren Girard and Rosie Train, 1:56.97). The Lions got wins from Ana Neff-Jendrasko in the IM (2:08.93) and the breaststroke (1:07.40). The Rams were led by Claire Christopher, who finished third in the 500 free (5:40.93) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.62), and Nicole Whipkey, who was fifth in the 50 free (26.62) and fifth in the 100 free (58.48).

In the South Division Southwesterns, won by Kennebunk with 330 points, the Portland girls had 99 points and placed seventh and Waynflete (73) finished ninth.

The Flyers got wins from Kiera MacWhinnie in the 100 free (56.89) and the backstroke (1:02.78). The Bulldogs were led by Fiona Silva, who was third in the 50 free (27.27) and sixth in the 100 free (1:00.51), Ava Giaquinto, who placed fourth in the 500 free (6:09.54), and Corry Hemond, who finished sixth in the 500 free (6:17.52).

The boys’ South Division Southwesterns were scheduled for last Thursday, moved to Monday due to bad weather, then were postponed again to Tuesday due to snow.

Looking ahead to states, the Waynflete boys will compete in the Class B meet Saturday at Orono. The Flyers girls, along with MGA, take part in the Class B girls’ meet Monday in Orono. The Cheverus, Deering and Portland compete in the Class A boys’ meet Monday in Brunswick. The Class A girls’ meet is Tuesday in Brunswick.

Wrestling

The Class A South wrestling regional meet was held Saturday. Deering finished eighth with 64 points (Marshwood won the crown with 246.5). Portland (59) was ninth and Cheverus (26) came in 11th.

Deering’s Chris Solo won the regional title at 126 pounds, defeating David Spinney of Marshwood, 8-4, in the final. Teammate Ryan Walsh was first at 182 pounds, edging Austin Locke of Marshwood, 5-4.

Cheverus’ Zeb Leavitt got to the finals in the heavyweight division, but lost, 5-1, to Lincoln Andrews of Scarborough. Portland’s Zach Elowitch reached the final at 160 pounds, but lost to Sanford’s Sam Anderson, 6-5.

Portland’s Omar Daud won the consolation final at 120 pounds, pinning York’s Joshua Mackaman at 1 minute, 50 seconds.

Cheverus, Deering and Portland compete in the Class A state meet Saturday in Camden.

Track

The Class A state meet is Monday at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. The Cheverus girls and Deering boys both project to do very well.

Skiing

Waynflete took part in the Western Maine Conference Nordic ski championship meet last week. The boys finished sixth (Freeport came in first) and the girls also were sixth (Yarmouth won the title). Individually, standout Willson Moore won the boys’ freestyle (12 minutes, 46.9 seconds) and placed second in the classical (14:15). On the girls’ side, Ellie Chidsey came in ninth in the classical (19:19.1) and 13th in the freestyle (18:18.8).

The SMAA Alpine championship meet was also held last week. Cheverus’ boys finished third behind Scarborough and Marshwood. Schuyler Black won the slalom with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 39.85 seconds and the giant slalom in 1:02.59. The Stags girls didn’t score as a team, but Annesley Black won the slalom (1:46.23) and the GS (1:04.60).

The skiing state meets will be held next week.

Hockey

The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland girls’ hockey co-op team, ranked third in the South Region, won its first playoff game last week, downing No. 6 Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Windham, 4-1, then was ousted by No. 2 Scarborough in the semifinals, 5-1, to finish the year 10-10. In the win, Sophia Venditti had two goals and Hannah Bosworth and Kate Ginder each scored once. Eliza Connolly had the goal in the loss.

Cheverus (which also includes players from Kennebunk and Old Orchard Beach) earned the No. 4 seed in the South Region, but lost, 2-1, to fifth-ranked York in the quarterfinals to finish 9-10. Abby Lamontagne had the goal.

Portland/Deering went 1-17 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

On the boys’ side, Cheverus extended its win streak to nine after edging visiting Scarborough, the defending regional champion, 3-2, Saturday to improve to 11-3. Ryan McSorley had two goals and Justin Ray scored once. The Stags (second in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time) played at Falmouth Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), host Thornton Academy Thursday, welcome Biddeford Saturday and close the regular season at home against Falmouth Thursday of next week.

The Portland/Deering co-op team fell to 8-6-1 and fourth after a 7-2 home loss to Falmouth Saturday afternoon. Portland/Deering got goals from Mason Martel and Jake Luce, but couldn’t hold off the Yachtsmen’s onslaught.

“(Falmouth’s) good,” said Portland/Deering coach Jeff Beaney. “That’s why they’re first. The biggest difference is Falmouth’s is smart in situations. We scored and they came out hard. We didn’t handle that well.”

Portland/Deering returns to action Friday at Scarborough. After hosting Thornton Academy Monday, the regular season ends with a trip to Biddeford Wednesday of next week.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team was 5-8-1 and seventh in Class A South following a 7-3 win at Marshwood last week. Saturday’s home game versus Windham was postponed due to bad weather. Massabesic pays a visit Thursday.

