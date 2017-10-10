Home / News Briefs / Portland's Preble Street gets $2.1M federal grant

Portland's Preble Street gets $2.1M federal grant

By on October 10, 2017
  • Mail this page!
  • Delicious
  • 0

PORTLAND — Preble Street, the Bayside social service nonprofit, has received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The grant from the department’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families was announced Oct. 5 in a press release from the office of U.S. Sen Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Preble Street serves clients facing homelessness, hunger and poverty, the press release noted.

“We commend the staff and volunteers at Preble Street for their hard work assisting individuals of all backgrounds, and we are pleased that this funding will help reduce homelessness among veterans in our state,” Collins said.

0
Related Items
  • Thomas VerLee

    What will Preble St DO with the money?