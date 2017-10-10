Portland's Preble Street gets $2.1M federal grant

PORTLAND — Preble Street, the Bayside social service nonprofit, has received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The grant from the department’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families was announced Oct. 5 in a press release from the office of U.S. Sen Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Preble Street serves clients facing homelessness, hunger and poverty, the press release noted.

“We commend the staff and volunteers at Preble Street for their hard work assisting individuals of all backgrounds, and we are pleased that this funding will help reduce homelessness among veterans in our state,” Collins said.