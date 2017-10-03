Portland's Lincoln Park to reopen next week

PORTLAND — The public is invited to celebrate the re-dedication of Lincoln Park at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Frank Reilly of the Friends of Lincoln Park said in an Oct. 2 press release that the celebration will reveal the restored park fountain in its reconstructed basin and new park pathways.

The park was built in 1866 following the fire that burned across the city’s peninsula. In 2018, the city will begin restoring park gates and fences, Reilly said.

The re-dedication will feature guest speakers, live music and a christening of the restored fountain.