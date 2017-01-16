Portland woman arrested in drug raid

PORTLAND — A city woman remains in Cumberland County Jail following a Jan. 10 arrest on a drug trafficking charge.

Amy Santiago, 35, of 11 Grant St., Apt. 8, was wanted on a warrant for unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs when arrested at about 1 p.m., Police Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release.

Police assisted agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in the arrest. Because police believed people in the apartment with Santiago were armed, Martin said the department’s Special Reaction Team served the warrant and searched the apartment.

The section of Grant Street between High and State streets was closed during the raid. Two of Santiago’s children were in the apartment when police arrived; Martin said the state Department of Health & Human Services removed them from the home.

