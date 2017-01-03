Portland woman accused of stabbing remains in jail

PORTLAND — A city woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend early New Year’s Day remains in Cumberland County Jail and faces elevated charges.

Alyssa A. Keating, 22, of 92 Munjoy South, is now charged with elevated aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing Anthony Peters, 23, Police Lt. Robert Martin said.

Keating was arrested at about 3 a.m. after she called police to report an argument at her home. She told police the argument was close to resolved, but officers still responded, Martin said.

“(Peters) was bleeding from multiple stab wounds,” when officers arrived, Martin said. Peters was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he remained Tuesday in serious condition with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Peters was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief, as he allegedly broke open a door at the home. Martin said the two have been dating.

Keating was originally charged with aggravated assault, but Martin said the more severe charge was made after consulting with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

