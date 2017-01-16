Portland Water District to host meeting on 'graffiti wall'

PORTLAND — Public comment about the “graffiti wall” near East End Beach will be heard at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Portland Water District, 224 Douglass St.

The PWD Trustees Planning Committee has invited public comment after East Bayside resident Jay York asked trustees to stop allowing the public to spray paint a retaining wall at the district’s water treatment plant.

The wall, along the East End Trail, has been considered a public art space for 15 years. York has suggested it should be replaced with a mural.

Trustees in December said they do not expect to make any decision on the wall until February.