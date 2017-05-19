Portland teen arrested on weapon, drug charges

PORTLAND — An early morning confrontation Thursday, May 18, on Munjoy Hill led to criminal charges against a 17-year-old.

Police Lt. Robert Martin said the teen, who was not identified because of his age, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue around 4 a.m. after police responded to a call about a fight and the sound of a gunshot.

Martin said the suspect got out of a vehicle, fled on foot, allegedly pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and threatened an officer before being tackled.

The suspect was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to submit to arrest or detention. He was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, Martin said.