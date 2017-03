Portland’s Cassandra Albano, back row, far left, recently represented the Skating Club of Boston’s Team Excel’s Intermediate Synchronized Skating Team at the 2017 Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The team had a special tour of Chocolate World. Team Excel placed 8th out of 18 teams. Albano, is a senior at Maine Coast Waldorf School in New Gloucester.

