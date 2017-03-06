Portland student earns spot in poetry finals

PORTLAND — Amran Mahamed, a junior at Deering High School, is one of 10 finalists in the Poetry Out Loud state finals on March 13.

Amran “gave a powerful performance” at the regional finals, according to a press release from the Portland Public Schools. She recited three poems: “Bleeding Heart” by Carmen Giminez Smith, “The Song of the Smoke” by W.E.B. DuBois, and “The Paradox” by Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. Participants are judged on their physical presence, voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, dramatic appropriateness, accuracy, and overall performance.

The winner of the state competition will have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., to compete at the national level, where college scholarships are awarded.