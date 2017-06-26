Portland street parking fees increase July 1

PORTLAND — Parking rates at metered spaces will increase to $1.25 per hour effective Saturday, July 1.

The 25-cent increase was approved by the City Council May 15 as part of the fiscal year 2018 budget. In his April 5 letter introducing the budget, City Manager Jon Jennings said the rate increase is expected to add $600,000 in general revenue.

The rate increase, the first since July 1, 2009, will eventually be accompanied by a new smartphone app that allows users to check remaining time and add minutes to meters, Jennings said.

The app will be available in the fall for use at all meters, city Parking Manager Jon Peverada said Monday.

Meters are in use from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the exception of holidays. The city also operates four garages.