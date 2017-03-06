Portland St. Patrick's Day parade to be held Sunday

PORTLAND — The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade along Commercial Street will step off at noon Sunday, March 12.

Bob Kearney of the Irish American Club said in a press release the parade will begin near Commercial and Center streets and pass a reviewing stand at Bell Buoy Park near the Casco Bay Ferry Terminal.

Kearney said the the Claddagh Mhor Pipe Band, Dunlap Highland Band and the Kora Shriners Highlanders are among parade performers, as are members of the Stillson School of Irish Dance.

The parade will be followed by a 1-4 p.m. reception at the Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., with music, dancing, food for sale and a cash bar, Kearney said.

For more information, contact the Center at at club2@irishofmaine.org or visit irishofmaine.org.