Portland skater earns distinction

Portland’s Cassandra Albano was recently awarded the Silver Level of distinction in the 2017 Graduating Seniors Program of the United States Figure Skating Association. Albano was honored for high academic achievement while training and competing as a synchronized skater representing the Skating Club of Boston at the intermediate level and qualifying for the Eastern Sectional Synchronized Championship competition. Albano is a senior at Maine Coast Waldorf School and will continue her skating while she attends College of the Holy Cross in the fall.

