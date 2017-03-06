Portland seeks Bayside adaptability concepts

PORTLAND — A preliminary meeting about the submissions for the Bayside Adapts Design Challenge will be held at 4 p.m. March 8 in City Hall Room 209 with Sustainability Coordinator Troy Moon. The deadline for submissions is April 10.

As part of the planning to adapt the Bayside neighborhood to climate change and possible rising sea levels, submissions will be accepted in three categories and judged with five criteria. The designs are not for construction, but for context for community discussion and planning decisions, a city press release said.

The categories are Citizen Planner, Student, and Professional Designers. Entrants will be asked to provide a concept summary board and up to three supporting boards with research, renderings, and details around how their vision will promote resiliency in Bayside.

Selected submissions will be displayed May 3 in the Rines Auditorium at the Portland Public Library. One winning submission will get $1,000 or an equivalent donation to charity.

For more information about submissions or to attend the meeting by conference line, contact Moon at thm@portlandmaine.gov.