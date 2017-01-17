Portland screening, talk to examine human trafficking

PORTLAND — A free, public screening of the film “SOLD” will be held at the University of New England on Thursday, Jan. 19, to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The screening and a discussion, sponsored by the Junior League of Portland, will take place from 6-9 p.m. in the Newberry Room of Alumni Hall. Dee Clarke, a survivor of human trafficking, will participate in a panel discussion prior to the screening.

“SOLD,” which is based on true events, tells the story of Lakshmi, a 13-year-old girl who was trafficked in India. UNE and the Maine Freedom Project are cosponsoring the event.