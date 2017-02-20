Portland schools polling parents

PORTLAND — The School Department is asking parents and guardians to participate in its fourth annual online survey, which is designed to bring community voices into the school system.

The survey is offered in nine languages, and can be found on the school district’s web page. Paper copies also are available at each school. The district will accept responses through April 14.

The survey is voluntary and anonymous. Parents are asked to submit one survey for each child attending district schools. All feedback will be reviewed.

The survey asks questions such as whether the city’s schools provide a rigorous enough curriculum, whether students feel engaged by school, whether teachers set high expectations and whether parents would recommend their children’s school to others.