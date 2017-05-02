Portland School Notebook: May 3

City school benefits from musical education program

Ten schools will get new musical instruments and the resources needed to run modern band programs in their schools, including the East End Community School in Portland.

The project, entitled Maine Kids Rock!, is a pilot program developed between the Maine Department of Education and Little Kids Rock, a national nonprofit that is dedicated to building a world where kids can live rich, purposeful lives by ensuring that all public school children have the opportunity to unlock their inner music makers.

Schools were chosen by review teams, who scored applications based on need, sustainability, and quality of proposed programming. In order to be eligible for the pilot, school districts must serve 50 percent or more free or reduced lunch to eligible students, and agree to offer modern band during the 2017-18 school year, taught by certified music teachers.

Portland SMCC student named Mitchell scholar

Two Southern Maine Community College students have received George J. Mitchell Peace Scholarships to study in Ireland next year.

Max Lorber of Portland and Michael Marino of Freeport will attend Cork Institute of Technology on the south coast of Ireland for a semester during the coming academic year.

Lorber is earning his degree in communications and new media studies. Upon graduation, he hopes to continue studying design and eventually work in the design and/or advertising fields.

Marino is earning a degree in construction technology and plans to continue his education in construction management after graduation and eventually start his own construction company.

The Maine Community College System and the University of Maine System created the scholarship as a tribute to former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell for his efforts to facilitate peace in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The Community College System awards two Mitchell scholarships each year to Maine community college students.

Including this year’s selections, five SMCC students have been Mitchell Scholars since 2010.

The scholarship covers tuition and fees, books, room and board while also providing a living expense stipend and a travel grant.

SMCC, UNE agreement helps pharma students

A new agreement announced Monday allows Southern Maine Community College health science students an accelerated path to the University of New England College of Pharmacy.

SMCC spokesman Clarke Canfield said in a press release the agreement allows SMCC students who earn an associates degree the chance to earn a UNE doctoral degree in as few as three years.

The agreement matches coursework at the schools, eliminating unneeded courses and expenses and allowing for better pre-planning, Canfield said.

“SMCC already has seamless transfer options to nearly 70 degree programs at over 20 colleges and universities, but this is the first that covers graduates entering a doctoral program. This will enhance student success at both SMCC and UNE,” SMCC President Ron Cantor said in the press release.

UNE President Danielle Ripich said the agreement is a first for the school.

“We are very excited to now offer SMCC students a smooth and succinct — and potentially cost-saving — route to a UNE doctoral degree from our College of Pharmacy,” she said.

USM student Daniel Feliciano works on bicycles at Gear Hub in Portland on Husky Day of Service 2017. Feliciano was one of 292 participants who in total logged 876 volunteer hours at 27 project sites.

Max Lorber of Portland will study abroad in Ireland next year as a Mitchell Scholar.