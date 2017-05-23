Portland School Notebook: May 24

CBHS student winner of writing contest

The Telling Room has announced that Casco Bay High School student Brooks Miller is the winner of its 2016-17 statewide writing contest. A panel of judges chose his poem out of over 200 entries from all corners of Maine. Miller been has published in the May 2017 issue of Maine Magazine and was awarded a $200 cash prize at Telling Room’s Big Night 2017 event on May 23.

Deering Class of 2017 Top 10 released

The Top 10 seniors at Deering High School were recently announced: Alex Smith, Joel Kahn, Caroline Hodson, Katherine McCabe, Jack Leddy, Alexandra Green, Helen Bellafiore, Juliana Bart, Abigail Elowitch and Cassidy Bigelman.

LMS race to celebrate end of school year

The fun, family friendly 5K, Lincoln Middle Schools Out, will step off Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. to celebrate Lincoln Middle School, the end of the school year, and the Lincoln community. There will be awards for overall male/female; LMS male/female staff; 6/7/8 grade overall male/female; rising sixth-grade male/female; and K-4 grade overall male/female. Come out and celebrate Lincoln and its wonderful community. or sign up at http://bit.ly/2qHwvro.

Maine Girls’ Academy lists top students

The following students are in the Top 10 at Maine Girls’ Academy, listed in descending order of rank: Madeline Beaulieu, Yarmouth; Claire Reid, Harpswell; Skyler Vaughn, Biddeford; Anne McManus, Bowdoin; Indigo Fulham -FitzGerald, Portland; Megan Paige, Portland; Emma Spies, South Portland; Lillie Donnovan, Biddeford; Theresa Wunderlich, Saco; Meredith Wheeler, Westbrook.

Ivayla Varbanova, a third-grade student in Linda Miller’s class at Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Portland, has received top honors in the annual Maine Constitution Essay and Poster Contest, sponsored by Maine Secretary of State State Matthew Dunlap. The annual contest includes essays regarding the Maine Constitution, voting and democracy written by older students, while younger students create posters reflecting Maine’s history or meaningful symbols.