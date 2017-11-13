Portland school earns national credential

PORTLAND — Presumpscot Elementary School has earned an EL Education Network credential, one of only six schools in the nation to receive the honor for expeditionary education, the Portland Public Schools said in a press release.

Presumpscot Elementary has been part of the EL Education Network, a national nonprofit focused on raising K-12 student achievement across diverse schools and communities, since 2009.

Mark Conrad, chief schools officer at EL Education, said “The EL Education Credential marks a milestone on each school’s journey to put character and quality work side-by-side with mastery of knowledge and skills.”

As part of the curriculum at Presumpscot Elementary, the students engage in eight- to 12-week learning expeditions “that are in-depth and interdisciplinary in nature,” according to the School Department.