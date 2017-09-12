Portland real estate agency to move headquarters to Falmouth

FALMOUTH — Portside Real Estate Group is opening a new headquarters later on this year to take advantage of the rejuvenation of U.S. Route 1.

Moving to a bigger, more visible location is also a way “to progress our business as we reach our five-year milestone,” Dava Davin, owner of the agency, said this week.

“This is an exciting time for the Route 1 area in Falmouth, with several new projects and rezoning initiatives in the works,” she said. “By moving to this new location we will be at the heart of this revitalization.”

Portside is moving to 417 U.S. Route 1, which is north of the Johnson Road intersection with Route 1.

The northern end of Route 1 in Falmouth has been the focus of an ad hoc committee working since late fall of 2015 to create a new vision and master plan for the area.

The goal of the planning process is “to foster growth and economic development” in that area of town, according to a report provided to the Town Council in June.

“In addition, the plan offers a vision for the area’s future development patterns and streetscape opportunities to enhance the corridor’s aesthetics and create an overall identity,” the report said.

The proposals for Route 1 North include some rezoning, which would include residential as well as commercial uses, roadway redevelopment and the creation of a new trail network.

“Our hope is that the new office space gives employees a comfortable and productive place to work,” Davin said. “We’ve added more offices and meeting rooms to encourage our agents to bring clients into the office (and) this space will (also) give our agents a place to collaborate … and strengthen client relationships.”

Davin added that Portside’s new headquarters “will buck the current real estate trend of remote work and offer agents a place to collaborate with colleagues and have more face-to-face interactions with clients.”

In addition to office space for staff, Davin said the new location would also offer meeting space to community and civic organizations.

Davin said about 30 people would eventually work out of the Falmouth office, but Portside also plans to keep its current Portland office, at 330 Forest Ave.

That location will focus mostly on residential sales, along with Portside’s new rental division, she said.

Founded in 2012, the real estate agency sold 376 homes in Greater Portland last year, according to the press release announcing the agency’s new headquarters.

With 41 employees, Portside is one of the largest real estate agencies in southern Maine and has projected annual sales volume of $175 million, the release said.

Dava Davin, owner of Portside Real Estate Group, which is moving its headquarters to Falmouth from Portland.