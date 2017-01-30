Portland rally sends message to Collins

Approximately 1,000 people rallied on Congress Street in front of Portland City Hall on Sunday morning, Jan. 29, to urge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to resist President Donald Trump’s planned dismantling of the Affordable Care Act and his cabinet appointments. The protest was organized by the Maine People’s Alliance. Collins and Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy have proposed an ACA replacement that they say is a compromise. Signs send a message to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, at a rally Sunday, Jan. 29, outside Portland City Hall.

