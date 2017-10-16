Portland psychiatrist draws 30-day license suspension

PORTLAND — Dsychiatrist Dr. Reinaldo de los Heros has had his license to practice suspended for 30 days beginning Oct. 10.

The suspension, announced Oct. 11 in a Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine press release, is the third time de los Heros has been sanctioned in Maine since receiving a conditional license to practice in 2006, according to a board document.

De los Heros, who lives in Falmouth, was suspended this time because the board determined he wrote a prescription for a patient he knew to be incarcerated and fabricated a medical record claiming a 25-minute office visit by the patient.

On Feb. 29, 2016, de los Heros signed a consent agreement with the board acknowledging unprofessional conduct prior to the 2015 suicide of one of his patients.

An investigation revealed the patient was prescribed medications that could treat the patient’s diagnoses, but de los Heros’s record-keeping was illegible, there was a failure to discuss the patient’s questionnaire answers, or properly coordinate care with other providers, or to alert the patient of available coverage while de los Heros was on vacation.

In 2009, de los Heros signed a consent agreement requiring him to work with a supervising psychiatrist who could review his records and monitor his care of patients in lieu of a license suspension.

In 1997, de los Heros was convicted of Medicaid fraud and larceny in Massachusetts, costing him licenses to practice there, and in New Hampshire and North Carolina, according to board documents.

