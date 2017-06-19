Portland pride on display

Students and teachers representing the Portland Public Schools take part in the annual Pride Portland parade on Saturday, June 17. The parade down Congress and High streets, and a festival in Deering Oaks Park, concluded a week of events celebrating the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, ally/asexual community.

Carried by hundreds of marchers, the Pride flag stretches down High Street from Congress Square during the annual Pride Portland parade Saturday, June 17.