Portland police seek suspect in assault of student

PORTLAND — Police are searching for a man who assaulted a female Portland High School student near Oxford and Chestnut streets May 26.

The man is described as white, with short blond hair, about 6 feet tall with a slender, but muscular build, police said in a press release. They also said he was clean-shaven, appeared to be around 20 years old, and was wearing a light gray shirt and dark blue sweat pants with a University of Maine logo on one leg.

Lt. Robert Martin said the girl was reaching into her parked car when she was allegedly approached by the assailant. He grabbed her from behind and groped her, according to Martin.

The girl was not hurt and was able to holler, which drew the attention of another student. The assailant fled and was last seen running on Chestnut Street toward Cumberland Avenue.

Martin said police are collecting video from nearby businesses, and have stepped up patrols around the school. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Portland Department at 874-8575.