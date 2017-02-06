Portland Police seek pair after armed robbery fails

PORTLAND — Police are looking for two men following a failed armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver Sunday morning.

The robbery occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Danforth Street. The Papa John’s driver arrived at a fictitious 59 Danforth St. address with four pizzas and was approached by two men.

One suspect displayed a small black handgun and demanded the pizzas and the driver’s wallet, Lt. Robert Martin said.

Martin said the driver dropped the delivery bag and fled to a nearby business, where he called 911. He was uninjured in the incident, and police believe he was lured by the suspects.

Police are now looking for two white men about 20 years old. The suspect carrying the gun was described as clean shaven, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and dressed in dark pants and a jacket.

His alleged accomplice was wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 874-8575. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.portland-police.com or by texting 274637 with the keyword “GOTCHA.”