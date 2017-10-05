Portland police seek man missing since Sept. 9

PORTLAND — Police are looking for a city resident who has not been seen for almost a month.

Preble Street resident Edward Blumenthal, 57, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 9, Police Lt. Robert Martin said in an Oct. 4 press release.

A lifelong resident of the city, Blumenthal does not own a car and was known to take daily walks near his Bayside home, Martin said.

Blumenthal is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short brown or graying hair, and blue eyes. He carries a cell phone, but Martin said all calls to it have gone directly to voicemail.

Blumenthal’s parents are Yarmouth residents who said they have not seen him since Aug. 27. Martin said Blumenthal’s bank accounts have not been accessed since he disappeared.

Martin said anyone with information about Blumenthal can call 874-8575. Anonymous tips can be made by texting 274637 with the keyword “GOTCHA, or by going to www.portland-police.com and clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip.”

