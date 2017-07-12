Portland police search for 2 missing men

PORTLAND — City police are searching for two men, including one who has not been seen since June 17.

According to the department’s Facebook Page and Lt. Robert Martin, Sebastian H. Kelley, 30, was last seen June 17 near Gilman Street in the city’s West End.

Kelley is black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds. It is possible he has a beard and mustache, and has tattoos on his right wrist and forearm and the left side of his neck. The tattoo on his neck says “Willow Grace.”

Anyone with information about Kelley is asked to call Detective Richard Beaumont at 874-8524.

Police are also searching for 84-year-old Ronald Parson, a resident of Canco Woods who has not been seen since Monday, July 10. Martin said Parson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. during dinner with other residents at 257 Canco Road.

Parson is in excellent physical condition, but has mild dementia with paranoia, Martin said. He is known to take long walks and is an avid outdoorsman. Parson was wearing a GPS device police found in the woods near his home. He was not carrying a cell phone, money or credit cards, and has no access to a vehicle.

Parsons is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has a hunched back, and walks with a stick in a slow shuffle, Martin said. He was last seen wearing green cargo pants and a red New England Patriots hat.

Anyone with information about Parson is asked to call 874-8575.

Anonymous tips about Kelley or Parson can be made online at www.portland-police.com by clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by texting 274637 with the keyword GOTCHA.

Kelley Parson