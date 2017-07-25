Portland police probe stabbing in Old Port

PORTLAND — An Auburn man was stabbed in an early morning assault Sunday in the Old Port, Police Department Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release Monday.

Martin said the 22-year-old victim was in stable condition at Maine Medical Center after he was attacked by six to eight men in the parking lot of 1 and 2 Portland Square around 1:30 a.m.

The suspects were all described as black men, some wearing white shirts, who allegedly attacked the man and his female companion as they walked to his car. The woman was punched, and was treated at the scene.

Police are trying to determine if the attack was related to an earlier incident involving the victim on Fore Street.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police at 874-8575. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.portland-police.com and clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by texting 274637 and using the keyword “GOTCHA.”