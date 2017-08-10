Portland police investigating body found in harbor

PORTLAND — Police are investigating the death of a man found in Portland Harbor Thursday morning, but do not believe the cause to be suspicious.

Lt. Robert Martin said police have tentatively identified the 42-year-old man, but his name will not be released until his next of kin is notified. The man was found in the water on the west side of Long Wharf around 8:30 a.m. It appeared the body had been in the water “hours rather than days,” Martin said.

The state Office of the Medical Examiner will assist Portland Police in the investigation.