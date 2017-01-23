Portland police investigate 3 weekend stabbings

PORTLAND — Police arrested one man but are still investigating three unrelated, weekend stabbings that injured five people.

Lt. Robert Martin said Justin Hill, 31, whose address is not known, was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a Preble Street staff member in the face with a fork Sunday morning, Jan. 22.

Martin said the attack in the agency’s soup kitchen at 5 Portland St. occurred around 9:30 a.m. The employee was taken to Maine Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

“The reason for the attack is unknown,” Martin said.

The incident happened about five hours after police were called to the area of East Oxford and Anderson streets in East Bayside for the report of a disturbance.

Martin said officers found signs of a confrontation, including broken glass. An unidentified man and woman at the scene, age 30 and 33, respectively, both had lacerations.

The cause of the cuts was undetermined, but Martin said officers searching the area also found a 48-year-old man on Cumberland Avenue who had been stabbed in the chest and neck. All three – who, police say, are familiar to each other – were treated at Maine Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries and released.

The third incident was reported at 7:37 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, when police were called to Maine Medical Center. Officers found a 34-year-old man who said he had been stabbed at a residence in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue, near Canco Road.

Martin said the victim, who was being treated for non life-threatening injuries to his torso, told police he was familiar with his alleged attacker.

Anyone with information about the three incidents was asked to call 874-8575. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 854-8584, at portland-police.com and clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by texting 274637 with the Keyword GOTCHA.

