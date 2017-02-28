Portland police investigate 1st homicide of 2017

PORTLAND — Publicly released details remained sparse Tuesday as police investigated the city’s first homicide of the year.

On Tuesday, Chief Michael Sauschuck said a 35-year-old man was found dead in a car on Chadwick Street in the city’s West End. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The Feb. 27 police activity log showed Officer Andrew Knutson responded to a 2:15 p.m. call for an “unknown medical problem” at 53 Chadwick St., an address between Pine and Carroll streets and a block away from the Western Promenade.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified the victim pending notification of his next of kin. Police released no details about how the victim was fatally injured, whether a weapon was used, or how he may have ended up in the car where he was found.

The homicide is being investigated with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The state attorney generals’ office wasl also notified, Sauschuck said.

The chief said he did not know when further public information would be released.

Police investigated two homicides last year. No arrests have been made in the March 15, 2016, shooting death of David Anderson at 88 Gilman St., or the April 28, 2016, stabbing of Anthony Best outside the Denny’s restaurant at 1220 Brighton Ave.

Police are looking for help from the public in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 874-8575. Anonymous tips can also be made online at www.portland-police.com by clicking “Submit Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by texting 274637 and using the keyword “GOTCHA.”

