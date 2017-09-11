Portland police: Homeless man a homicide victim

PORTLAND — A 54-year-old man found dead Sunday morning outside 19 Temple St. was a homicide victim.

The body of Sunao Thomas Yamada Jr., who Police Lt. Robert Martin on Monday said was homeless, was found at 4:43 a.m..

Yamada’s death was declared a homicide Monday by the state Office of the Medical Examiner, but the cause of his death was being withheld by police at this time, Martin said. Police believe he was killed at around 3:20 a.m.

Yamada was know to frequent Temple Street and Monument Sqaure, and was last seen in the company of a white man described as between 25 and 30 years old, 6 feet tall, with short, dark hair.

Martin asked the public for help, including anyone with surveillance cameras that captured activities around Monument Square, and Temple, Free and Middle streets.

Anyone with information can call 874-8575. Anonymous tips can be made by texting 274637 with the keyword “GOTCHA, or by going to www.portland-police.com and clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip.”