Portland police chief named best in state

PORTLAND — Police Chief Michael Sauschuck has been named the top cop in the state by his peers.

The city announced Feb. 2 that Sauschuck was awarded the David W. Pickering Chief’s Award by the Maine Association of Police at its annual awards banquet Jan. 28.

The award is named in honor of the former Cape Elizabeth police chief, who died in 2000. It was first awarded in 2001, Grondin said.

Officers Jeff Hawkins and Christian Stickney were also honored. Hawkins was awarded the Larry Gross Cop’s Cop Award; Stickney was awarded the President’s Recognition Award.

Sauschuck joined the Department in 1997 and was promoted to chief in 2012.