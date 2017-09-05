Portland Police Beat: Sept. 6

Arrests

8/27 at 12:27 p.m. Jerome Davis, 38, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Anthony Ampezzan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/27 at 2:15 p.m. Gary V. Moody, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and drinking in public.

8/27 at 5:30 p.m. William J. Kimball, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Graham Hults on charges of operating without a license, operating under the influence, operating with a suspended registration and violating conditions of release.

8/27 at 8:49 p.m. Maryanne C. Banks, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Brian Truax on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/27 at 10:45 p.m. Colin O. Murphy, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of public drinking.

8/27 at 11:54 p.m. Brandon A. Simpson, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Zachery Grass on outstanding warrants from another agency, and charges of carrying a concealed weapon and violating conditions of release.

8/28 at 12:06 a.m. Harry J. Hanlon, 34, of Hiram, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

8/28 at 12:08 a.m. Roger L. Marcotte, 29, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Brent Ross on outstanding warrants from another agency.

8/28 at 1:40 p.m. Jai S. Allen, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of public drinking.

8/28 at 4:22 p.m. Daniel J. Lydon, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

8/28 at 4:30 p.m. Modou Fall, 54, of Portland, was arrested on East Oxford Street by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/28 at 6:56 p.m. Dale R. Sukeforth, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/28 at 8:42 p.m. Andrew J. Solak, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Dartmouth Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/28 at 9:45 p.m. Richard L. Morin, 55, of South Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/28 at 9:47 p.m. William J. Porensky, 385, of Falmouth, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer David Moore on outstanding warrants from another agency.

8/28 at 9:56 p.m. Evan M. Olmsted, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer Graham Hults on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.

8/28 at 11:51 p.m. William F. Garvey, 47, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/29 at 1:35 a.m. Sophoeun T. Im II, 22, of Portland, was arrested at an undisclosed location by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

8/29 at 10:10 a.m. Jessica T. George, 33, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Arbutus Street by Officer Daniel Rose on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/29 at 10:22 p.m. Scott R. Valliere, 34, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/29 at 10:40 a.m. Lionel A. Pelletier, 34, of Saco, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Michael Galietta on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of violating conditions of release and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

8/29 at 1:17 p.m. William B. Dyment Jr., 20, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/29 at 2:40 p.m. Jared Austin, 30, of Standish, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/29 at 6:30 p.m. Anthony Grieves, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of assault, assault of a police officer, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/30 at 2 a.m. Zachary Meoli, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/30 at 8:51 a.m. Brian D. Nally, 29, of Westbrook, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/30 at 11:03 a.m. Paul J. Schlosser III, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Tamarlane by an unidentified officer on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/30 at 3:39 p.m. Timothy R. Whitten, 36, of no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of public drinking.

8/30 at 7:24 p.m. John P. Wilcox, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Walker Street by Officer David Schertz on a charge of public drinking.

8/30 at 11:13 p.m. Jason W. Stevens, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

8/31 at 1:40 a.m. Joseph B. Rivers, 33, of Canaan, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Robert Hawkins on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/31 at 11:01 a.m. John F. Rowell, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

8/31 at 3:41 p.m. Alicia N. Gonzalez, 33, of Portland, was arrested in Monument Square by Officer Mark Keller on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/31 at 4:40 p.m. Jeremy D. Walbridge, 36, of Gorham, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on outstanding warrants from another agency.

8/31 at 10:41 p.m. Michael Bisson, 42, of Scarborough, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Robert Miller on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/1 at 12:49 a.m. George C. Seavey, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/1 at 7 a.m. Stephen P. Konyaki, 36, of Westbrook, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/1 at 3:42 p.m. Richard Lugo, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/1 at 5:20 p.m. Kathleen Johnson, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Eric Johnson on charges of engaging in prostitution and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

9/1 at 5:30 p.m. Louis K. Ford, 24, of Baldwin, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/1 at 10:17 p.m. Ven G. Ten, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Greenleaf Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of indecent conduct.

9/1 at 10:31 p.m. Trishia M. Crocker, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Graham Hultson an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/1 at 11:31 p.m. Javier Degollado, 35, of Oxford, was arrested on Woodlawn Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/2 at 1:11 a.m. Jeremiah Steele, 23, of Westbrook, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kimberly Donnell on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Correction

8/19 at 3:44 a.m. Rachel A. Boyce, 34, of Stonington, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.