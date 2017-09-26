Portland Police Beat: Sept. 27

Arrests

9/17 at 2:05 p.m. Zouhair A. Bouzrara, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/17 at 4:24 p.m. Clifton W. Margle, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/17 at 9:01 p.m. Dale R. Sukeforth, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

9/18 at 12:49 a.m. James S. Peterson, 69, of Portland, was arrested on Hartley Street by Officer Ian Geib on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

9/18 at 10 p.m. Judith Denger, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/19 at 2:55 a.m. Stephen Foley, 41, no address listed, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/19 at 4:22 a.m. Kimberly Jackson, 43, of Standish, was arrested on State Street by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of operating without a license.

9/19 at 2:09 p.m. Luther Campbell, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Alissa Poisson on charges of criminal trespass and criminal threatening.

9/19 at 2:22 p.m. Chad A. Burns, 44, of South Portland, was arrested on Gilman Street by Officer Eric Johnson on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/19 at 5:44 p.m. Sierrha D. Frisbie, 25, of Westbrook, was arrested on Maine Street in Westbrook by Officer Mark Keller on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/19 at 5:50 p.m. Ryan A. Laking, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Terrence Fitzgerald on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/19 at 5:55 p.m. Altana M. Orlando, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Josslyn Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/19 at 8:49 p.m. Ryan J. Robichaud, 33, of Westbrook, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/20 at 2:04 a.m. Jean P. Ruzibiza, 52, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

9/20 at 7:30 a.m. Natalia C. Massamba, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Michael Archibald on a charge of operating without a license.

9/20 at 8:08 a.m. Loeun Bon, 31, no address listed, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/20 at 11:09 a.m. Kevin J. Mercer, 54, no address listed, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Matthew Eide on an outstanding warrant from another agency

9/20 at 1:43 p.m. Gregory Hines, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

9/20 at 4:46 p.m. Bruce Balboni, 68, of Lewiston, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of disorderly conduct and terrorizing.

9/20 at 6:42 p.m. Suong Hem, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christian Stickney on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/20 at 6:42 p.m. Mitchell E. McNeil, 33 of Lewiston, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christian Stickney on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/20 at 8:24 p.m. Mekonnen N. Berhe, 24, of Westbrook, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Nicholas Gowen on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/21 at 12:25 a.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of public drinking.

9/21 at 6:34 a.m. Zouhair A. Bouzrara, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Terrence Fitzgerald on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/21 at 9:31 a.m. Dominic Pizzo, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Stacy Brooker on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/21 at 5:29 p.m. Maryanne C. Banks, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of aggravated assault.

9/22 at 12:17 a.m. Phaymanny Sok, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/22 at 12:20 p.m. Judith Denger, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Temple Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/22 at 7:52 p.m. Modou Fall, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Schertz on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

9/22 at 7:57 p.m. Alyssa Trott, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Graham Hults on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking.

9/22 at 10:39 p.m. William Meservey, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Craigie Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/22 at 11;05 p.m. Matthew K. Runtuccio, 27, of Wells, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/23 at 1:33 a.m. Shol D. Pasot, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on a charge of assault.

9/23 at 2:38 a.m. Danielle L. Hubert, 33, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/23 at 8:24 a.m. Christopher R. Cotnoir, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/23 at 4:02 p.m. Charles O. Otti, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Pembroke Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/23 at 5:23 p.m. Richard B. Coleman, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/23 at 5:53 p.m. Harold F. Carter, 42, of Westbrook, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Graham Hults on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

9/23 at 7:50 p.m. Lucombo Dikizeko, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.