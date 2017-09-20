Portland Police Beat: Sept. 20

Arrests

9/11 at 2:08 a.m. Durelsi M. Lacayo, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/11 at 2:37 a.m. Harry D. Davis, 45, no address listed, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/11 at 6:49 a.m. Alishah Sayed, 22, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/11 at 3:17 p.m. John P. Wilcox, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Baxter Boulevard by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of public drinking.

9/11 at 5:58 p.m. Judith A. Denger, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Gilman Street by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/11 at 6:47 p.m. Landen R. Rankin, 22, of Raymond, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

9/11 at 9:45 p.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on a charge of public drinking.

9/11 at 10:47 p.m. Hannah L. Gowen, 27, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/12 at 1:08 a.m. Linda M. Ganley, 60, of Bristol, was arrested on Cutter Street by Officer Kimberly Donnell on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/12 at 1:20 a.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of obstructing a public way.

9/12 at 3:52 p.m. Tyrone Davis, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Leland Street by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/12 at 4:51 p.m. Brandon J. Coleman, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue in South Portland by Officer Eric Johnson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/12 at 9:48 p.m. Richard Lugo, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/13 at 1:38 a.m. Kenneth W. Beek, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of assault and assault on emergency medical care providers.

9/13 at 4:37 a.m. Nicholas A. Corrado, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/13 at 8:39 a.m. Kenneth Conroy, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christopher Shinay on charges of operating with an expired license, operating with a suspended or revoked license and passing a stopped school bus.

9/13 at 10:28 a.m. Said Ali, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Daniel Knight on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

9/13 at 12:15 p.m. Patrick Rugenera, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/13 at 3:03 p.m. Timothy R. Whitten, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Cote on a charge of public drinking.

9/13 at 6:29 p.m. Anthony L. Osborne, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Sgt. Andrew Hagerty on charges of disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer and obstructing a public way.

9/13 at 7:07 p.m. Christa S. Shaw, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Eric Johnson on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/13 at 8:43 p.m. Jordan I. Nankov, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Terrence Fitzgerald on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/13 at 9:03 p.m. Thomas R. McCarthy III, 32, of Norway, was arrested in Kennedy Park on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/13 at 11:56 p.m. Mohamed Abdi, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Monroe Court by Officer Robert Miller on outstanding warrants from another agency, and charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/14 at 12:15 a.m. Ajoung Malual, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Monroe Court by Officer Robert Miller on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/14 at 12:30 a.m. Fakhareldin Adam, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Monroe Court by Officer Robert Miller on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/14 at 4:47 a.m. Matthew H. Grant, 40, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/14 at 10:01 a.m. Stanley Dennison, 49, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Stacy Brooker on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/14 at 10:01 a.m. Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

9/14 at 10:08 a.m. Tristan L. Fish, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/14 at 11 a.m. Sean P. O’Kelly, 28, of Harrison, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Mark Kezal on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/15 at 7:26 a.m. Richard A. Desmond, 47, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer David Cote on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/15 at 12:45 p.m. Luiz C. Oliveira, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

9/15 at 1:30 p.m. Alyssa Trott, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/15 at 3:42 p.m. Timothy Ouellette, 39, of Sanford, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/15 at 5:30 p.m. Sidney Mailman, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Falmouth Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/15 at 9:18 p.m. Brenden J. Curry, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of obstructing a public way.

9/15 at 11 p.m. Matthew Bishop, 53, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of public drinking.

9/16 at 2:41 a.m. Johnathan Aday, 33, of Brunswick, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on charges of disorderly conduct and indecent conduct.

9/16 at 2:30 a.m. Steven P. Konyaki, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/16 at 2:44 a.m. Joshua Blake, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/16 at 8:10 a.m. Samuel J. Manley, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Sara Clukey on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and illegal attachment of license plates.

9/16 at 6:17 p.m. Brian R. Johnson, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/16 at 8:35 p.m. Bonie T. Lodua, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/16 at 9:29 p.m. Chelsea V. Hanna, 32, of Saco, was arrested on Sewall Street by Officer Christopher Gervais on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

9/16 at 11:30 p.m. Christopher S. Valliere, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/16 at 11:50 p.m. Fakhareldin Adam, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Monroe Court by Officer Jason King on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/17 at 2:14 a.m. Hafiz A. Musa, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

9/17 at 12:23 a.m. Dylan R. Brofee, 18, of Limington, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/17 at 12:51 a.m. Amy L. Canney, 32, of Lewiston, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/17 at 1:05 a.m. Liam Scofield, 34, of North Berwick, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/17 at 1:22 a.m. Pablo A. Carrasco, 31, of Brookline, Massachusetts, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/17 at 11:55 p.m. Jason T. Hill, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer David Moore on a charge of public drinking.