Portland Police Beat: Sept. 13

Arrests

9/2 at 3:24 a.m. Amanda L. Berrick, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.

9/2 at 3:51 p.m. Charles A. Marbley, 39, no address listed, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Kevin Haley on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/2 at 4:54 p.m. Darren L. Durand, 43, of South Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/2 at 11:14 p.m. Ryan A. Laking, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.

9/2 at 11:34 p.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of obstructing a public way.

9/3 at 2:19 a.m. Jacob R. McLoughlin, 22, of Auburn, was arrested on Fore Street by an unidentified officer on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/3 at 10:05 a.m. Silviyo N. Olweny, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Carriage Lane by Officer Michael Galietta on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/3 at 4:54 p.m. Abdul R. Timbo, 23, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Michael Galietta on charges of attempted murder and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

9/3 at 7:30 p.m. Brian R. Smith, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Ian Geib on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/4 at 2:33 a.m. Omar M. Abdi, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Greenleaf Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/4 at 2:47 a.m. Lesha K. Roberts, 19, of Portland was arrested on Greenleaf Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing government administration.

9/5 at 5:20 a.m. Eric J. Mbanda, 40, of Worcester, Massachusetts, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/5 at 7:58 a.m. Jesse K. Howard, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer David Cote on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/5 at 2:31 p.m. Fahad B. Harbid, 41, of Westbrook, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of violating a protection order.

9/5 at 3:39 p.m. Keith A. Gamache, 48, no address listed, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/5 at 5:46 p.m. Christopher A. Danse, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Oakdale Street by Officer Anthony Ampezzan on charges of violating conditions of release.

9/5 at 8:33 p.m. Abdifitah A. Abdulahi, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Greenleaf Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/5 at 10:27 p.m. Emily J. Saunders, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by unauthorized use of property.

9/6 at 1:14 a.m. Craig H. Larochelle, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Vincent Rozzi on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

9/6 at 7:58 a.m. John O. Aboda, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

9/6 at 8:23 a.m. Christopher Y. Na, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/6 at 9:18 a.m. Stephen A. Dill, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Daniel Knight on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and theft by receiving stolen property.

9/6 at 5:32 p.m. Mariah M. Higgins, 19, of Windham, was arrested on Sherwood Street by Sgt. John Nueslein on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

9/7 at 2:54 p.m. Conrad J. Martel, 49, of Westbrook, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Matthew Eide on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/7 at 3:23 p.m. Said A. Ali, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of indecent conduct.

9/7 at 7:47 p.m. Edward A. McPhail, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of assault.

9/7 at 8:22 p.m. Maryanne C. Banks, 46, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of assault.

9/7 at 8:35 p.m. Abdiaziz O. Dahir, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Melbourne Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on a probation hold and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/8 at 3:02 a.m. Adam M. Ruffino, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/8 at 6:15 p.m. Aaron L. Pelletier, 48, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Brian Truax on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/8 at 7:42 p.m. Mark B. Davis, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/9 at 12:11 a.m. Garrett Jones, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by an unidentified officer on a charge of assault.

9/9 at 1:35 a.m. Ermino G. Magno, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kevin Murphy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/9 at 6:11 a.m. Christopher M. Ciprian, 33, of Portland, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Jeffrey Druan on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

9/9 at 2:16 p.m. John E. McDonald III, 30, of Windham, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/9 at 6:15 p.m. Haben E. Taffere, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jacob Titcomb on an outstanding warrant from another agency and on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

9/9 at 8:54 p.m. Harold R. Veinot, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/10 at 12:34 a.m. Michael E. Bisson, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of violating a protection order.

9/10 at 12:59 a.m. Stephen R. Yerxa, 50, no address listed, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking.

9/10 at 1:27 a.m. Victor D. Beca, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Benjamin Noyes on charges of violating conditions of release, failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth and operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

9/10 at 1:44 a.m. Carmen N. Romero, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer Robert Miller on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/10 at 3:20 p.m. Robert A. Brown Jr., 49, of Westbrook, was arrested on Clifton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

9/10 at 7:02 p.m. Amanda L. Berrick, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized use of property.