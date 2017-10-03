Portland Police Beat: Oct. 4

Arrests

9/24 at 12:41 a.m. Jesse N. Croteau, 30, of Milan, New Hampshire, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

9/24 at 1:34 a.m. Samantha M. Breeden, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/24 at 4:06 a.m. Gregory C. Aloia, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Morning Street by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of domestic violence assault, burglary (residential), theft by unauthorized taking and obstructing the report of a crime.

9/24 at 11:13 a.m. Dominic E. Pizzo, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Sara Clukey on charges of public drinking, criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

9/24 at 4:40 p.m. Ismael M. Solo, 19, of Auburn, was arrested on Josslyn Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of violating conditions of release and domestic violence assault.

9/24 at 10:12 p.m. William J. Kimball, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Vaughan Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/24 at 10:27 p.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

9/24 at 10:42 p.m. Ronald R. Boulay, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/24 at 10:52 p.m. Brendan G. Barrington, 27, of Portland, was arrested in Congress Square by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of public drinking and theft by unauthorized taking.

9/24 at 10:52 p.m. Kaceyjo N. Day, 24, of Portland, was arrested in Congress Square by Officer Andrew Castonguay on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/24 at 11:06 p.m. Dustin L. Emerton, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/25 at 12:48 a.m. Amani Y. Ruganza, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of theft of services.

9/25 at 1:40 a.m. Anthony S. Giusti, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Eastern Promenade by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/25 at 9:53 a.m. Alishah S. Sayed, 22, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Mark Kezal on a charge of indecent conduct.

9/25 at 10:44 a.m. Jessica B. Miller, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Parsons Road by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.

9/25 at 3:10 p.m. Harrison J. Coleman, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/25 at 3:39 p.m. Christopher M. Ryan, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of burglary (commercial).

9/25 at 6:10 p.m. Christopher S. Hyson, 33, of Medway, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Kevin Haley on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/25 at 6:21 p.m. Jacob L. Babcock, 42, of Saco, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating with a suspended registration and operating under the influence.

9/25 at 7:04 p.m. Christopher P. Connelly, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/25 at 11:14 p.m. Jeffrey N. Jackimocz, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Moore on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and theft by receiving stolen property.

9/25 at 11:15 p.m. Daniel P. Leonard, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of assault.

9/26 at 9:44 a.m. Patrick Campbell, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

9/26 at 1:45 p.m. Kher A. Salleh, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/26 at 6:54 p.m. Bryan S. Tardiff, 23, no address listed, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/26 at 11:30 p.m. Nicholas C. Rausch, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Brentwood Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct.

9/27 at 6:16 a.m. James M. Brown, 60, of Portland, was arrested on East Oxford Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on charges of criminal trespass, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/27 at 7:41 a.m. Darren C. Cravero, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Zachery Grass on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, terrorizing, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/27 at 8:20 a.m. Todd E. Burke, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

9/27 at 1:16 p.m. Joseph A. Hunt Jr., 33, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Martin Ney on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/27 at 5:07 p.m. Bruce E. Elwell, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Providence Street by Officer Graham Hults on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/27 at 7:26 p.m. Michelle K. Alger, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/27 at 11:17 p.m. Kathleen M. Volz, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle.

9/28 at 12:05 a.m. Grant M. Vagnone, 21, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/28 at 12:36 a.m. John G. Colgan, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Valley Street by Sgt. Gary Hutcheson on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/28 at 1:38 a.m. Nicholas O. Dimott, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/28 at 7:54 a.m. Adam C. Dill, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/28 at 10:40 a.m. April M. Conrad, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Martin Ney on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/28 at 11:21 a.m. Shad M. Gagnon, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/28 at 1:28 p.m. Matthew J. Dyer, 37, of Westbrook, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer David Cote on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/28 at 3:29 p.m. Anthony G. Derrig Jr., 28 of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Michael Archibald on charges of aggravated assault, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/28 at 6 p.m. Erik S. Day, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Eric McCusker on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/29 at 12:30 a.m. Corey W. Shepard, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/29 at 1:28 a.m. Marvin S. Jenkins, 33, of Buxton, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/29 at 7 p.m. Richard T. Palmer, 56, of Gorham, was arrested on Thames Street by Officer Erik Richard on charges of violating conditions of release and domestic violence assault.

9/29 at 7:13 p.m. Dan B. Doody, 35, of Durham, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Graham Hults on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation and failure to stop for an officer.

9/29 at 8:45 p.m. Dylan J. Turkel, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Henry Johnson on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/29 at 9:26 p.m. Justin G. Lynds, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Christopher Gervais on charges of obstructing a public way and violating conditions of release.

9/30 at 12:19 a.m. Jeramia A. Mercier, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/30 at 2:22 a.m. Abuk D. Majok, 30, of Lewiston, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

9/30 at 2:34 a.m. Sierrha D. Frisbie, 25, of Westbrook, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

9/30 at 4:36 a.m. Jennifer L. Velez, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Mayo Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of aggravated assault.

9/30 at 6:57 a.m. Michelle J. Castrello, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Croquet Lane by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/1 at 4:56 p.m. Benvindo N. Nzau, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Robert Miller on a charge of criminal trespass.