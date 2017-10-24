Portland Police Beat: Oct. 25

Arrests

10/15 at 3:43 a.m. Jonathan Savage, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Gervais on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/15 at 8:11 p.m. Dung Phan, 61, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/16 at 12:30 a.m. Brian J. Hunt, 30, was arrested on Warren Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/16 at 1:20 a.m. Daniel M. Boutilier, 33, of Falmouth, was arrested on Maggie Lane by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/16 at 9:49 a.m. Dustin Emerton, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

10/16 at 3:23 p.m. Daniel P. Leonard, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of violating probation.

10/16 at 4:20 p.m. Miguel Botuamungu, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/16 at 4:42 p.m. Thomas M. Tanner, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/16 at 5:40 p.m. Ahmed H. Adow, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

10/16 at 8:59 p.m. Heather E. McIntosh, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Center Street by Officer Erik Richard on charges of assault, assault on a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/17 at 1:45 a.m. Andrew D. Martin, 45, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/17 at 7:51 a.m. Joshua M. Dubail, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer James Keddy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/17 at 5:46 p.m. Anthony L. Osborne, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Brown Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/17 at 7:43 p.m. Phiel Y. Waddell, 40, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on Johnson Road by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of domestic violence assault

10/18 at 12:12 a.m. Parker J. Dodd, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

10/18 at 4:02 a.m. Aric K. Cody, 27, of Westbrook, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

10/18 at 9:29 a.m. Thibbi L. Patrick, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Evan Bomba on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/18 at 12:45 p.m. Ronald S. Gullikson, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Daniel Townsend on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/18 at 5:35 p.m. James Bellanceau, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

10/18 at 6:46 p.m. Timothy R. Whitten, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of public drinking.

10/18 at 7:02 p.m. Mohamed Y. Ahmed, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Grace Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/18 at 7:52 p.m. Michael E. Bisson, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer James Keddy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/19 at 2:16 a.m. Joseph T. Layte, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/19 at 5:35 p.m. Vanessa F. Carini, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/19 at 5:46 p.m. Isahak M. Muse, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/19 at 6:01 p.m. Mugere O. Charles, 30, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer David Schertz on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/19 at 10:14 p.m. Daniel Hood, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Schertz on charges of criminal trespass and indecent conduct.

10/20 at 7:30 a.m. Arthur L. Rawding, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of violating probation.

10/20 at 9 a.m. Jai Allen, 40, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Thien Duong on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/20 at 10:09 a.m. Samantha L. Velez, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/20 at 11:32 a.m. Kelley M. Parker, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/20 at 12:41 p.m. Steven K. Jasper, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Cutter Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/20 at 4:59 p.m. Dustin L. Daly, 37, of Portland, was arrested in Congress Square by Officer Kathryn Phelan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/20 at 8:11 p.m. Walter Haycock, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Josslyn Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/20 at 8:14 p.m. Samuel L. Call III, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Martin Ney on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/20 at 8:15 p.m. Telford A. Carter, 51, of Portland, was arrested on New Street by Officer Robert Hawkins on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

10/20 at 11:45 p.m. Matthew J. Tainter, 37, of Bath, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/21 at 1:05 a.m. Coeurvoeux M. Mukendi, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of assault, domestic violence assault, aggravated criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

10/21 at 3:29 a.m. Jeremiah N. Steele, 23, of Westbrook, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/21 at 4:51 p.m. Peter E. Stevens Jr., 34, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/21 at 5:34 p.m. Christopher P. Williams, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on outstanding warrants from another agency.

10/21 at 8:07 p.m. Teymur Mardanov, 65, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of public drinking.

10/21 at 8:42 p.m. Durelsi M. Lacayo, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/21 at 10:42 p.m. Lonnie M. Harrison, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

10/22 at 12:08 a.m. Shawn L. Robitaille, 35, of Raymond, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/22 at 12:24 a.m. Lagu J. Luka, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle for more than 150 days and illegal attachment of license plates.

10/22 at 12:36 p.m. Kimberly A. Jacques, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.

10/22 at 2:25 p.m. David L. Dalton, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/22 at 6:48 p.m. Jaime L. Morales, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and theft by unauthorized taking.

10/22 at 5:27 p.m. James D. McNeil Jr., 38, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of public drinking.

10/22 at 7:29 p.m. Nicholas F. Ramsey, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Runnells Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of aggravated assault.