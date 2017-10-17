Portland Police Beat: Oct. 18

Arrests

10/8 at 3:25 a.m. Joshua C. Pease, 34, of Clinton, Utah, was arrested on Presumpscot Street by Officer Zachery Grass on charges of assault, burglary (residential), criminal mischief, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/8 at 8:58 a.m. Joseph A Cleaves Jr., 29, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of violating a protection order.

10/8 at 12:33 p.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of public drinking.

10/8 at 7:03 p.m. Shawn R. Emerton, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/8 at 11:09 p.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 55, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/9 at 12:50 a.m. Natashia M. Fairweather, 25, of Exeter, New Hampshire, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/9 at 8:47 a.m. Naima Abdirahmon, 28, was arrested on Birchvale Drive by Officer Randolph Richardson on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/9 at 7:40 p.m. Ryan C. Mathieu, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on Henry Street by Officer Erik Richard on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/9 at 10:48 p.m. Jhon S. Espinal, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Patrick Way by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

10/10 at 9:49 a.m. Victor D. Beca, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Michael Bennis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/10 at 2 p.m. Vincent Teruel, 40, of Hollis, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Michelle Cole on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/10 at 9:17 p.m. Samuel J. Stearns, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Revere Street by Officer Darrel Gibson on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/10 at 10:10 p.m. Michael MacDonald, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Read Street by Officer Ian Geib on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/10 at 11:07 p.m. Naima Abdirahmon, 28, was arrested on Birchvale Drive by Officer David Schertz on charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence assault.

10/11 at 3:34 a.m. Abdifitah Abdulahi, 23, of Portland, was arrested on East Lancaster Street by Officer Robert Miller on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

10/11 at 11:14 a.m. Robert B. Darling, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Hampshire Street by Officer James Keddy on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of public drinking.

10/11 at 11:14 a.m. Jason T. Hill, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Hampshire Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

10/11 at 1:55 p.m. Sergio D. Rodriguez-Guevara, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Weymouth Street by Detective Kelly Gorham on charges of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

10/11 at 2:42 p.m. Shawn M. Turner, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/11 at 3:21 p.m. Mathew McLain, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Park Street by Officer Thien Duong on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

10/12 at 11:02 a.m. Harold R. Veinot, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/12 at 5:50 p.m. Edgard Matos Jr., 28, of Boston Massachusetts, was arrested on Riverton Drive by Officer Ryan Gagnon on outstanding warrants from another agency.

10/12 at 7:56 p.m. Ronald J. Gullikson, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/12 at 11:17 p.m. Lucy A. Iselborn, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of operating without a license.

10/13 at 12:39 p.m. Todd R. Lemoine, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

10/13 at 5:30 p.m. Roberge M. Caleigh, 31, of Biddeford, was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Daniel Townsend on outstanding warrants from another agency.

10/14 at 1:09 a.m. Caleb C. Cairns, 18, of Scarborough, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/14 at 10:59 a.m. Mathew H. McLain, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of assault, obstructing the report of a crime and violating conditions of release.

10/14 at 1:42 p.m. William P. Hartley, 33, of Brunswick, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/14 at 3:27 p.m. Catherine E. Carton, 38, of Brunswick, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/14 at 3:27 p.m. Kayla J. Donovan, 25, of Georgetown, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/14 at 6:41 p.m. Brian J. Fowler, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Zachery Grass on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/14 at 7:31 p.m. Joshua S. Brown, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Allison Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/14 at 10:26 p.m. Jeffrey N. Jackimocz, 28, of Revere, Massachusetts, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of being a fugitive from justice, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

10/15 at 1:18 a.m. Christina Mahoungou, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/15 at 2:10 a.m. Wilson A. Rivera, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.