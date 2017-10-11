Portland Police Beat: Oct. 11

Arrests

10/2 at 1:25 a.m. David J. Joy, 38, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Darrel Gibson on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/2 at 4:30 a.m. Jose A. Aguilar, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of indecent conduct.

10/2 at 12:10 p.m. Joseph M. Bergeron, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/2 at 1:14 p.m. Benvindo Nzau, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/2 at 4:55 p.m. Hope A. Johnston, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Mark Kezal on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/2 at 9:21 p.m. Shevawn L. Sawyer, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Brent Ross on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

10/2 at 11:37 p.m. Zachary C. Himes, 23, of Lebanon, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/3 at 1:26 a.m. Alishah Sayed, 22, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/3 at 4:49 a.m. Shawn R. Emerton, 31, of Westbrook, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/3 at 4:56 p.m. Roger R. Gingras, 39, of Westport Island, was arrested on Thompson’s Point Road by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/3 at 8:29 p.m. Callum G. Hebert, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Whitney Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/4 at 2:05 p.m. Deryn O. Leo, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Bethany Murphy on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/4 at 10:52 p.m. Larissa Amergian, 20, no address listed, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of domestic violence assault and assault.

10/5 at 12:13 a.m. Delia Seavey, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Grove Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

10/5 at 12:49 a.m. Robert A. Henson, 35, of Topsham, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Robert Miller on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/5 at 2:18 p.m. Adam D. Vinson, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Hampshire Street by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

10/6 at 9:36 a.m. Robert Graham, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of criminal threatening and burglary of a motor vehicle.

10/6 at 11:35 a.m. Robert Graham, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kevin Haley on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and burglary of a motor vehicle.

10/6 at 5:57 p.m. Justin G. Lynds, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

10/6 at 8:21 p.m. Shelby A. Morris, 25, of Windham, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/6 at 8:34 p.m. Dennis Klagenberg, 50, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/6 at 9:19 p.m. Jonathan L. Pease, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/6 at 9:36 p.m. Amanda L. Adams, 27, of Standish, was arrested on Sherwood Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

10/6 at 9:40 p.m. Nicholas S. Morrow, 29, of Lewiston, was arrested on Sherwood Street by Officer Kevin Murphy on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating after habitual offender license revocation.

10/6 at 10:53 p.m. John C. McConnell, 35, of Scarborough, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/7 at 3:49 a.m. Stanley G. Dennison, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Christopher Dyer on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/7 at 12:26 p.m. Conrad Martel, 59, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/7 at 10:22 p.m. Lonnie M. Harrison, 36, of Brunswick, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

10/7 at 11:27 p.m. Aaron H. McLaughlin, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Mellen Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/8 at 2:24 a.m. Steven M. Versluis, 34, of Westbrook, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of disorderly conduct and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

10/8 at 2:29 a.m. Sagel Prosser, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer David Lemieux on charges of criminal restraint and aggravated assault.