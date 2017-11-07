Portland Police Beat: Nov. 8

Arrests

10/29 at 5:42 p.m. George W. Merrill, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of indecent conduct.

10/29 at 10:21 p.m. Travis J. Smart, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of aggravated assault.

10/30 at 8:10 a.m. Deven M. Worrall, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of failure to stop for an officer, operating without a license, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

10/30 at 12:33 p.m. Shawna D. Correia, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and violating probation.

10/30 at 3:10 p.m. Dana J. Alderson, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/30 at 5:12 p.m. Paul A. Johnson, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

10/30 at 6:16 p.m. Mugere O. Charles, 30, 0f Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of public drinking.

10/30 at 8:04 p.m. Vaughn S. Clark, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on outstanding warrants from another agency.

10/30 at 8:13 p.m. Krista J. Rickett, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer James Keddy on charges of indecent conduct and public drinking.

10/30 at 8:13 p.m. Thomas M. Tanner, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of indecent conduct.

10/30 at 10:12 p.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of public drinking.

10/30 at 11:49 p.m. Richard B. Miller, 41, of Windham, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/31 at 12:23 a.m. Justin M. Landry, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/31 at 1:09 a.m. Derek M. Smith, 26, of Falmouth, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of assault, criminal mischief, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/31 at 4:27 a.m. David Bileau, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

10/31 at 5:33 p.m. Brian R. Corliss, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

10/31 at 6:08 p.m. Edward A. Suckiel, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of public drinking and disorderly conduct.

11/1 at 4:56 a.m. Connor J. Comeau, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Ryan Gagnon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/1 at 8:40 a.m. Lillian A. John, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Kellogg Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11/1 at 3:28 p.m. Colin O. Murphy, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

11/1 at 9:42 p.m. Omar B. Morales-Rosario, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Weymouth Street by Officer David Schertz on a charge of aggravated assault.

11/1 at 11:36 p.m. Mark A. Damon, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and obstructing the report of a crime.

11/2 at 10 a.m. Beatrix S. Manoe, 59, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11/2 at 12:40 p.m. Donald Cass, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/2 at 1:08 p.m. Waman S. Mills, 39, of Wilton, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating under the influence and illegal attachment of license plates.

11/2 at 8:28 p.m. David J. Adams, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Run Drive by Officer Joseph Jaynes on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

11/2 at 8:28 p.m. Mark Champagne, 56, of Westbrook, was arrested on Deering Run Drive by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

11/3 at 1:04 p.m. Shannon M. Lyons, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on outstanding warrants from another agency.

11/3 at 1:09 p.m. Thomas L. Wynne, 29, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of theft by deception and violating conditions of release.

11/3 at 5:37 p.m. John G. Colgan, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Christopher Hawley on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

11/3 at 9:46 p.m. William J. Porensky, 38, of Scarborough, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jakob Demchak on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

11/4 at 2:08 a.m. Cameron H. Wiseman, 21, of Falmouth, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

11/4 at 3:08 a.m. Brian J. Thuotte, 33, of Hollis, was arrested on State Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/4 at 7:30 a.m. Richard G. McDowell, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on charges aggravated assault and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/4 at 10:30 a.m. Amanda L. O’Brien, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Ocean Gateway Pier by Officer Morgan MacLean on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of theft of lost, mislaid or mistakenly delivered property and violating conditions of release.

11/4 at 2:10 p.m. Conrad J. Martel, 49, of Westbrook, was arrested on Ocean Gateway Pier by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of public drinking.

11/4 at 5:28 p.m. Frederick L. Farrell, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

11/4 at 5:45 p.m. Edward J. Imbert, 32, of Biddeford, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11/4 at 8:50 p.m. Danielle R. Bagley, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Cabot Street by Officer Robert Hawkins on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/4 at 9:08 p.m. Amanda L. Avelar, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

11/4 at 11:28 p.m. Jeremy E. Abbott, 41, of Lamoine, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of contempt of court.

11/5 at 12:47 a.m. Shane M. Saleme, 22, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Lemieux on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.