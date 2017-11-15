Portland Police Beat: Nov. 15

Arrests

11/5 at 12:18 p.m. Matthew Coffey, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/5 at 3:05 p.m. Adam L. Harriman, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11/5 at 3:18 p.m. Shane Boilard, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of public drinking.

11/5 at 5:05 p.m. Robert D. Fuller, 65, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/5 at 11:53 p.m. Mohamed A. Ashkir, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Kathryn Phelan on charges of illegal attachment of plates and violating conditions of release.

11/6 at 12:26 a.m. Eric N. Day, 40, of Casco, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

11/6 at 1:29 p.m. Robert B. Darling, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/7 at 12:18 a.m. Tammy Jo D’Andrea, 38, of Westbrook, was arrested on Glenwood Avenue by Officer David Lemieux on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and on a charge of operating after license suspension and outstanding warrant.

11/7 at 3:45 p.m. Kevin M. York, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Braintree Street by Officer Anthony Ampezzan on a charge of domestic assault.

11/7 at 5:15 p.m. Christopher L. Gilley, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer David Moore on outstanding warrants from another agency and charges of illegal attachment of plates, operating after habitual offender license revocation and violating conditions of release.

11/8 at 10:33 a.m. Todd E. Burke, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

11/8 at 5 a.m. Haben E. Taffere, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Chesley Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

11/9 at 3:30 a.m. Erika M. Acevedo, 27, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Jones on charges of violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault and domestic violence reckless conduct.

11/9 at 8:14 a.m. Dustin Emerton, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Jay Twomey on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking.

11/9 at 9:32 a.m. Larry P. Van Scyoc, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

11/9 at 2 p.m. Nathaniel A. Hinnant, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/9 at 2:36 p.m. Christopher J. Lozada, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of public drinking.

11/9 at 2:50 p.m. Chad J. Nelson, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/9 at 6:30 p.m. Shane Boilard, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Randolph Richardson on a charge of public drinking.

11/9 at 9:30 p.m. Shaugn P. McCormack, 42, of Buxton, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ryan Gagnon on charges of failure to stop for an officer and operating under the influence.

11/10 at 5:46 p.m. Edward Suckiel, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Martin Ney on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/10 at 8:41 p.m. Ken Muco, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

11/10 at 9:03 p.m. Nicole M. DiPalma, 22, of Rockland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11/10 at 10:15 p.m. Timothy Schoolcraft, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of indecent conduct.

11/10 at 10:35 p.m. Michael J. Dreyer, 44, of Holland, Michigan, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christopher Dyer on outstanding warrants from another agency and charges of illegal attachment of plates and operating after habitual offender license revocation.

11/11 at 2:44 a.m. William J. Dowd IV, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/11 at 8:42 p.m. Simon L. Kong, 34, of Portland was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Randolph Richardson on a charge of public drinking.

11/12 at 8 a.m. Luiz Oliveira, 52, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/12 at 7:59 p.m. Shelley L. Alvarez, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Gilman Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/12 at 11:41 p.m. Walter McIlwain, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of domestic violence assault.